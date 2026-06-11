Geek News on the Radio from June 11th, 2026

Star Trek Shadow Frontier Game Trailer

The Dog Stars Trailer

Doctor Who; No Christmas Special and No More Russell T Davies

BBC and others have come out to say there is no Doctor Who Christmas special happening. Along with that showrunner, Russell T Davies, has confirmed he is leaving the long loved series and says that the Christmas special was a lie and never going to happen.

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Jem and the Holograms Live Action

The beloved animated series from the 1980s is making a comeback. Amazon MGM Studios along with Westworld producers are working on a revitalized live action take of Jem and the Holograms.

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