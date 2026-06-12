Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 12th, 2026

Opening June 12th:
• Stop! That! Train! – disaster-movie spoof – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
Two train stewardess BFFs switch from a dull railway to the luxurious Glamazonian Express. During a massive storm, they must work with snooty first-class crew and President Gagwell to prevent disaster in LA. Via IMDB
Directed By Adam Shankman
Starring Brock Hayhoe, Paul Scheer, Symone
• The Furious – brutal martial arts drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
A father fights fiercely against ruthless kidnappers to save his abducted daughter. Via IMDB
Directed By Kenji Tanigaki
Starring Miao Xie, Joe Taslim, Enyou Yang
• Disclosure Day – Spielberg and aliens – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? Via IMDB
Directed By Steven Spielberg
Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth