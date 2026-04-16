Radio From Hell | 4.16.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. Then we award the Boner of the Day and Victoria joins us in studio with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives updates. After that, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina, plus a little Catholic Chat. And we finish with Boner Recap and news!
Watch Above or Listen Below!
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