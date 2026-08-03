Boner of the Day for August 3rd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE STRANGE CASE OF DISAPPEARING ROADSIDE MEMORIALS.
A roadside memorial in St. George has stood for six years, where Jayden Snyder lost his life. His family built it to honor him after a fatal car accident. The memorial consisted of a handmade cross, flowers, solar lights and letters written to Jayden. About two weeks ago, the memorial disappeared. “It’s not even like it was all destroyed and taken,” his mother said, “It was all gone.” Mrs. Snyder says her husband was the first to discover the memorial was missing. “He was almost hyperventilating, and I thought something had happened,” said Mrs. Snyder. The family contacted both the Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Department of Transportation, and both agencies told them they did not remove the memorial. Mrs. Snyder said she called UDOT, and the department told her they had recently received an anonymous message asking why roadside memorials were allowed. Since posting online about her experience, Snyder said two more families have reached out to her about their memorials disappearing in St. George as well.
Boner Candidate #2: YET ANOTHER EMBARRASSING EXAMPLE OF INCOMPETENCE.
During a State Department slide presentation about tackling HIV at an Aids conference in Brazil, an inaccurate map of Africa appeared. The mistake came to light after HIV expert, Emily Bass, shared a photograph of the slide on her newsletter, prompting criticism online. Many mistakes were visible like a landlocked Nigeria, the Ivory Coast appearing in East Africa, and completely unrecognizable shapes of the six misidentified countries. The image contained an artificial intelligence watermark indicating it had been created using AI tools. The State Department has described it as “an unfortunate error.”
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #3: LIES, LIES, AND MORE LIES FROM THE MOUTH OF A LYING LYER.
RFK Jr. is attempting to deflect blame from Trump over COVID and revive debunked vaccine conspiracy theories. In attempting to rewrite the history of the United States’ Covid-19 response, the Health Secretary is pinning the blame for lockdowns on Dr. Anthony Fauci. RFK Jr. criticized him on CNN’s “State of the Union with Dana Bash” saying Trump, who was in office at the peak of the pandemic and severely downplayed the virus, was not to blame for the government’s response. “Trump, as you recall, wanted to end the lockdowns. I think the thing that did the most damage to our country was the lockdowns,” he said. The clash highlights a deepening division over public health in the U.S. RFK Jr. skepticism of mainstream science shapes official federal policy and his efforts to rewrite history come as the U.S. battles its worst measles outbreak in over three decades.