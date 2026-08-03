Boners

Radio From Hell | 8.3.26

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On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We begin with Frank Crist presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ followed by Very Important Sports with Ed Brass. After that, we award the winner of Boner of the Day, and we talk _____ and new movies. Then, Bill Frost will tells us what we need to watch on TV, and after we play a round of Beat Gina, then we get informed with Kerry’s Geek News on the Radio. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

 

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