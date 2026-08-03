Geek News on the Radio from August 3rd, 2026

Wicker | 2026 Trailer

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

There’s no Superhero Fatigue when it comes to the box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is breaking the box office!

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Samara Weaving Lands Role Of Emma Frost

Marvel Studios seems to be getting closer to forming its team of Mutants.

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Mahershala Ali confirms he is done with Marvel’s Blade

After years of delays, the studio chose not to move forward with the film.

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Wonderman Season 2 – No Season 2 Coming

As Wonder Man fans are left reeling in confusion over the show’s shock cancellation, Andrew Guest has some answers.

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‘Booster Gold’ TV Series “Won’t Be Moving Forward”

David Jenkins has some bad news for DC fans waiting for development news on the Booster Gold series.

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Hard-to-Please Frank Miller Praises ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

“The most Ditko movie yet and with my Hand in it for all to celebrate. This fan’s dream come true. Tom Holland is my forever Spider-Man as romantic as he is heroic. Congratulations to Destin and the whole team.”

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