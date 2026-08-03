Geek News on the Radio from August 3rd, 2026

Wicker | 2026 Trailer
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
There’s no Superhero Fatigue when it comes to the box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is breaking the box office!
Samara Weaving Lands Role Of Emma Frost
Marvel Studios seems to be getting closer to forming its team of Mutants.
Mahershala Ali confirms he is done with Marvel’s Blade
After years of delays, the studio chose not to move forward with the film.
Wonderman Season 2 – No Season 2 Coming
As Wonder Man fans are left reeling in confusion over the show’s shock cancellation, Andrew Guest has some answers.
‘Booster Gold’ TV Series “Won’t Be Moving Forward”
David Jenkins has some bad news for DC fans waiting for development news on the Booster Gold series.
Hard-to-Please Frank Miller Praises ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
“The most Ditko movie yet and with my Hand in it for all to celebrate. This fan’s dream come true. Tom Holland is my forever Spider-Man as romantic as he is heroic. Congratulations to Destin and the whole team.”