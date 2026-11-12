Sean Means Movie Reviews from November 12th, 2026

• Ebenezer • Review Embargo

A thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future as he fights for a second chance at redemption. More Here

Director: Ti West

Starring: Johnny Depp, Ian McKellen, Sam Claflin

• How to Rob a Bank • In theaters. Two and a half stars.

Nicholas Hoult leads a crew of bank robbers whose motives are more about social media and making a statement than they are about money. Some good action, but some weird tone shifts. More Here

Director: David Leitch

Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Christian Slater

• Being Heumann • Broadway. Three stars.

The true story of disabled rights activist Judy Heumann, who in 1977 led a sit-in at a San Francisco federal building, demanding regulations be signed to give disabled people more access. Good lead performance by Ruth Madeley, and some good authentic details by casting actually disabled people in key roles. But the movie takes some narrative shortcuts. More Here

Director: Sian Heder

Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Mark Ruffalo, Rob Delaney

• Mouse • Broadway. Three and a half stars.

Two best friends finish their junior year of high school, but before summer starts, one of them dies in a car crash — and the other quieter one, played by Katherine Mallen Kupferer, tries to figure out how to go on. Great performances, tender handling of the story. Good cast, including Sophie Okonedo, David Hyde Pierce and Iman Vellani. More Here

Director: Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson

Starring: Sophie Okonedo, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Chloe Coleman