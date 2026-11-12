Boner of the Day from November 12th, 2026

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: HEY! YOU! HEGSETH! SHOW SOME RESPECT!

According to an article on The New York Times, Pete Hegseth, the U.S. Defense Secretary, and his group were reprimanded by a guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier when one of them was laughing. The incident occurred during a ceremony on Veterans Day. When the laughter occurred one of the soldiers guarding the tomb told them, “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.” The site requires solemnity and reverent behavior. Later, Hegseth posted “Happy Veterans Day — to our best Americans. Thank God for our warriors, past and present.”

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Boner Candidate #2: OH, OH, OH….I’M ON FIRE.

Two men at a fraternity gathering caught on fire and footage was caught on video. The incident occurred in Columbus, Ohio with members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity from Ohio State University. According to The New York Times article, the footage features “a young man in a gray hoodie sprawled on the ground outside, his pants engulfed in flames. He then stood up and tackled another young man who was also wearing a gray hoodie and whose pants caught fire. The two men then pranced around, struggling to put out the flames and shedding articles of clothing. One finally appeared to heed the three words of advice synonymous with fire safety — stop, drop and roll — before removing his pants.” The fraternity was suspended by the university as a result of this incident and the university, police, and national fraternity leaders are investigating.

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Boner Candidate #3: THE ONLY PARADE WE CAN HAVE IS A PARADE THAT CELEBRATES WHITE PEOPLE (and even then, you might run into a problem)

According to New York Post, Delray Beach Florida has been forced to cancel their 2027 St. Patrick’s Day Parade after the passing of SB 1134, the Florida law that “prohibits county and municipal governments from ‘funding or promoting or taking official action as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion.'” The law was approved by Ron DeSantis, the state governor. Residents of the city and officials alike are upset by this and have concerns about other events being in jeopardy and the economic impact. One local said, “Disappointed? Ridiculous. You know, it’s just – are they going to cancel the Christmas parade as well? So, there’s a lot of issues going on here and it’s weird.” The city mayor, Tom Carney also said ““This bill puts severe restrictions on how cities can pay for community events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade along with potentially other city-sponsored events.”

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