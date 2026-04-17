Boner of the Day April 17th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WAS ROUTINE ARMY BUSINESS…AND I HATE HER.

The Army Secretary, Dan Driscoll has ordered that multiple social media accounts associated with the U.S military be deactivated. Soldier for Life, an Army organization that promotes services for veterans and soldiers, made a Facebook post praising the democratic senator of Illinois, Tammy Duckworth. Duckworth is a veteran, who sustained permanent injury in the Iraq war, including the loss of her legs. After the post was brought to the attention of Secretary Driscoll, it was removed from the accounts Facebook and then ordered that the account and associated accounts be shuttered. “Driscoll directed all social media profiles affiliated with [Soldier for Life] to be shut down following the negative reactions to the post about Duckworth, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee.” An Army spokesperson said this was “simply a circumstance of the Army handling routine Army business….when this legacy account came to Army leadership’s attention, we realized it was not directly managed by qualified Army personnel and was taken offline, just like the hundreds of accounts before it,” the spokesperson explained.

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Boner Candidate #2: WHY SANTY CLAUS, WHY?

“SantaCon” is a yearly charity event in New York City where thousands of people dress up as Santa and take off on a mission to pub crawl across the city. The president of this organization, Stefan Plides. has been indicted in court for wire fraud after he has been accused of stealing over $1 million dollars from the charity. “Stefan Pildes promoted SantaCon as an event grounded in charitable giving, but instead of donating the millions of dollars he raised, he ran his own con game…He took advantage of New Yorkers’ generous holiday spirit to finance his lifestyle through personal expenses, big and small.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: WHEN PLAYED A RECORDING OF HIS OWN WORDS THE RESPONSE IS, “YOU’RE JUST MAKING STUFF UP.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the U.S secretary of health, was questioned by Terri Sewell about his past comments on black children while at a congressional hearing about his departments budget. In 2024 RFK appeared on a YouTube show to discuss mental health challenges facing Black men. During this show RFK declared that if he were president he would create “wellness farms” where black children are “re-parented.” “Every Black kid is now just standard put on Adderall, SSRI, benzos, which are known to induce violence. And those children are going to have a chance to go somewhere to get reparented.” Sewell repeated these comments back to RFK and asked if had ever re-parented a black kid. “I don’t even know what that phrase means, and I doubt that I said that,” he replied. “You absolutely said it,” Sewell said in response. “I’m not going to answer something that I didn’t say…I’d like to hear the recording, as it doesn’t make any sense. I don’t even know what it means.” She then went on to ask what factors should be take into account when deciding whether to “re-parent” a Black child. “I don’t even know what you’re talking about,” Kennedy insisted. “I don’t know what re-parenting is.” “I don’t either, but you said that,” Sewell repeated.

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