Sean Means Movie Reviews from April 17th, 2026

Opening April 17, 2026:

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – icky monster movie – theaters – 2 stars.

The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace. Eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare. Via IMDB

Directed By: Lee Cronin

Starring: Jack Reynor,Laia Costa, May Calamawy

Normal – Gun-happy small-town action movie – theaters – 2 1/2 stars.

Centers on a temporary small-town sheriff who uncovers dark mysteries after a local bank robbery. Via IMDB

Directed By: Ben Wheatley

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Ryan Allen, Billy MacLellan

The Christophers – Art-related con-artist caper – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.

The children of a once famous artist hire a forger to complete some unfinished, long ago abandoned canvases so they’ll have an inheritance when he dies. Via IMDB

Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

Starring :Michaela Coel, Ian McKellen, Jessica Gunning

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Coming April 24:

• Michael

• Mother Mary

• I Swear