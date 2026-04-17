Radio From Hell | 4.17.2026

ON TODAY’S RADIO FROM HELL SHOW!

We start today with the latest movies coming out this week, and after that, we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy featuring Sugar House Distillery’s Bourbon Whiskey, just before we challenge a listener to a round of Beat Gina and we answer the Best Question of the Week. Finally, we finish the day with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guys crowns the Boner of the Week!

Watch Above or Listen Below!