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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 22nd, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Saturday April 25th:
  • Helloween with Beast in Black at The Depot on Saturday, April 25th
  • Oh Wonder at The Union (21+ event)

On sale now

  • DevilDriver at The Depot on Sunday, August 30th
  • Killswitch Engage at The Union on Thursday September 24
  • Zach Top – Utah First – July 9th

On sale Friday at 10am

  • Corbyn Besson/ Soulidified at The Depot on Monday, June 22nd
  • ZZ Top at Sandy Amphitheater on Tuesday August 18

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link 
  • The Phantom of the Opera at Eccles Theater – through 26th – Link 
  • Rocky Mountain Rodeo Challenge 2026 – 4/24-4/25 – Link 
  • Spring 2026 Utah Art Market – 4/22-5/02 – Link 

Friday the 24th: 

  • MUTINY Music  PRESENTS: LYNY at BoxPac Project – Link 

Saturday the 25th:

  • 2026 Nihon Matsuri (Japan Festival) – Link 
  • 5th Annual Dutch Day Festival – Link 
  • Party for the Planet 2026 at Tracy Aviary – Link 
  • Snow Tha Product live at The Complex – Link 
  • Walk For Epilepsy SLC at Wheeler Farm – Link 

Sunday the 26th: 

  • Bites & Brews at the Bayou – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
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