Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 22nd, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Saturday April 25th:

Helloween with Beast in Black at The Depot on Saturday, April 25th

Oh Wonder at The Union (21+ event)

On sale now

DevilDriver at The Depot on Sunday, August 30th

Killswitch Engage at The Union on Thursday September 24

Zach Top – Utah First – July 9th

On sale Friday at 10am

Corbyn Besson/ Soulidified at The Depot on Monday, June 22nd

ZZ Top at Sandy Amphitheater on Tuesday August 18

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link

The Phantom of the Opera at Eccles Theater – through 26 th – Link

Rocky Mountain Rodeo Challenge 2026 – 4/24-4/25 – Link

Spring 2026 Utah Art Market – 4/22-5/02 – Link

Friday the 24th:

MUTINY Music PRESENTS : LYNY at BoxPac Project – Link

Saturday the 25th:

2026 Nihon Matsuri (Japan Festival) – Link

5th Annual Dutch Day Festival – Link

Party for the Planet 2026 at Tracy Aviary – Link

Snow Tha Product live at The Complex – Link

Walk For Epilepsy SLC at Wheeler Farm – Link

Sunday the 26th:

Bites & Brews at the Bayou – Link

Farmers Markets: