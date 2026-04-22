Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 22nd, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Saturday April 25th:
- Helloween with Beast in Black at The Depot on Saturday, April 25th
- Oh Wonder at The Union (21+ event)
On sale now
- DevilDriver at The Depot on Sunday, August 30th
- Killswitch Engage at The Union on Thursday September 24
- Zach Top – Utah First – July 9th
On sale Friday at 10am
- Corbyn Besson/ Soulidified at The Depot on Monday, June 22nd
- ZZ Top at Sandy Amphitheater on Tuesday August 18
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- The Phantom of the Opera at Eccles Theater – through 26th – Link
- Rocky Mountain Rodeo Challenge 2026 – 4/24-4/25 – Link
- Spring 2026 Utah Art Market – 4/22-5/02 – Link
Friday the 24th:
- MUTINY Music PRESENTS: LYNY at BoxPac Project – Link
Saturday the 25th:
- 2026 Nihon Matsuri (Japan Festival) – Link
- 5th Annual Dutch Day Festival – Link
- Party for the Planet 2026 at Tracy Aviary – Link
- Snow Tha Product live at The Complex – Link
- Walk For Epilepsy SLC at Wheeler Farm – Link
Sunday the 26th:
- Bites & Brews at the Bayou – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link