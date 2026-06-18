Radio From Hell | 06.18.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. Then we award the Boner of the Day and Victoria joins us with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives updates. After that, we talk about Gilgal Gardens, just before we challenge a listener to Beat Nick and talk with Robert Gehrke from the Salt Lake Trib. And as always, we finish with Boner Recap and news!

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