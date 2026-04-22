Boner of the Day April 22nd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S GETTING HARDER AND HARDER TO FIND TRUE BELIEVERS.
India’s Gangotri temple in Uttarakhand now mandates that all visitors consume a mixture consisting of cow urine, milk, curd, ghee (clarified butter), and honey, called panchgavya, before entering the temple. Dharmendra Semwal, from their committee, said the requirement aims to “keep out non-Sanatani and non-believers from the Gangotari temple…true believers will have no problem in consuming it” while those “entering in disguise with no faith in the religion will have a problem.” Semwal claims there have not been objections so far. This policy began as the annual Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage started last Sunday, drawing millions to Himalayan temples, including this one.
Boner Candidate #2: 51% IS NOT A REASONABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE.
Millions of dollars meant to improve care in Utah’s nursing homes was never spent on the patients that the money was supposed to help. Amid growing concern about staffing and quality in nursing homes, a months long audit found the government owned nursing homes spent just 49% of nearly $1 billion in federal Medicaid, and kept the other 51%, around $472 million, “for a combination of owner compensation, administrative costs, and hospital operating expenses.” And elderly care attorney commented, “We’re seeing all of the problems, all of the injuries, all of the death,” referencing several medical malpractice complaints the group is pursuing ,“probably would have prevented those injuries and those deaths if that money had been used.”
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #3: 23 THOUSAND DEAD SO FAR…LET’S SEE IF WE CAN GET THOSE NUMBERS UP.
Pete Hegseth, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, announced that the military no longer requires an annual flu vaccine for service members. Hegseth listed medical autonomy and religious freedom as reasons for eliminating the mandate. “The notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance at all times is just overly broad and not rational.” This decision to remove the vaccine mandate follows what has been classified as a severe flu season where hospitalization surged. There have been 370,000 hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths from flu so far from the 2025-2026 season.