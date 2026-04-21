Radio From Hell | 4.21.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and have a new Mona Community Notes with Don and Dinver Criddle, plus, we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, it’s our Tuesday Tech Talk with JD and challenge a listener to Beat Gina. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check with Alaina Wood.
Watch above or listen below!!!
3 Bit Gamer Podcast, Alaina Wood, beat gina, Bill Allred, boner of the day, Boner Recap, Caity 4 Short, Don and Dinver Criddle, Frank Crist, Gina Barberi, Jonathan Deesing, Kerry Bill Gina, Kerry Jackson, Live Radio Show, Mona Community Notes, Morning Radio, Morning Radio Show, Morning Show Hosts., news, Nightingale College, Puppy Cam, Radio From Hell, radio from hell live, Radio From Hell Podcast, rfh, RFH Podcast, SLC radio, spam, Spam flavored macadamia nuts, sports, tech talk, Tech Talk with JD, Utah Word of the Day, vax cam, Wellness Check, X96, x96 live