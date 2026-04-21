Radio From Hell | 4.21.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and have a new Mona Community Notes with Don and Dinver Criddle, plus, we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, it’s our Tuesday Tech Talk with JD and challenge a listener to Beat Gina. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check with Alaina Wood.

Watch above or listen below!!!