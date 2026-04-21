Radio From Hell Wellness Check with Alaina Wood for April 21st, 2026

Spring into Wellness

Spring has sprung and it’s a great time of year to revitalize your wellness routine. As we come out of our winter hibernation, we can assess our current routines, clear out the cobwebs, and take advantage of the warmer weather and longer days. Here are some tips to help you refresh your spring routines.

Plan some outdoors activities. Think of some ways you can get out and enjoy the sunshine and flowers. Try taking a walk or plan a picnic in the park. Spending time in nature is a great way to decompress from a stressful day. Be sure to use your sun protection.

Eat seasonal foods. Spring is a great time for fresh fruits and vegetables. Try checking out your local market for some leafy greens, strawberries, or fresh citrus. Try to fill your plate with lots of fresh and colorful foods.

Do some spring cleaning. You don’t have to clean and reorganize your entire house. Start with one small area and see if you can declutter just a bit. Clearing the clutter can help to reduce stress and improve your mood.

Set new goals or reevaluate your New Years Resolutions. Spring is a time of renewal and brings great energy for new (or improved) goals. Now is a great time start working toward your goals whether it’s improving your sleep or making new friends, use this time to make your life even better.

Connect with your community. It’s likely your neighbors are going to be outside more often since the weather is getting warmer. Now is a great time to say hello. You can set up play dates at the local playground, plan a neighborhood BBQ, or help someone weed their lawn.



Whatever your goals are for your own wellness journey, spring is a great time to “spring” into action. Every small step will help you get closer to your goals and better overall wellbeing. Start where you are and choose one small action you can take. You got this!

https://www.aafcs.org/blogs/aafcs-team/2025/03/25/spring-into-wellness https://www.alliancepotential.com/blog/1151779-spring-into-wellness-a-guide-to-boosting-mental-health

https://denver-ymca-prod.oneeach.net/blog/three-simple-ways-spring-wellness