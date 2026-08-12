Boner of the Day for August 12th, 2026

Boner Candidates #1: IF YOU’RE GOING TO BE THAT WAY I’M TAKING MY ARCH AND FINDING A NEW PLACE TO LIVE

Artist Sabin Howard, who was set to build a sculpture titled Grand Liberty Arch at a site near the Utah capitol has announced he will no longer be building it there. Howard said that where they had planned to build it is “not the right home for a project of this scale,” The project was approved in May and was set to be finished by the time of the Salt Lake Olympics in 2034, but received pushback from local residents. Residents voiced concerns related to potential traffic congestion as a result of increased pedestrian street crossing as well as concern for loss of quiet space. Howard said he now plans to leave Utah to find a new place to build the arch sculpture. “So, the Grand Liberty Arch will continue its search for a home, and (my wife) Traci and I will continue our journey.” It isn’t yet clear where the projects future home may end up.

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Boner Candidate #2: RIGHT, MIKE…COKE HATES JESUS, AMERICA, AND THE POLICE.

Republican senator Mike Lee and others voiced complaints against Coca Cola after a can customization software tool glitch blocked Christian phrases like “Jesus is Lord,” “Holy Trinity” and “Virgin Mary.” Lee was posted on X saying “Dumb move, Coke. Jesus will win over Coca Cola / Every single time.” and “Why is it that these ‘technical issues’ from corporate always seem to target religious people and conservatives?” A spokesperson for Coca-Cola acknowledged that the company was aware of the glitch and that the personalization feature has been put on hold while they look into the issue. However, phrases like “Defund the Police,” “Proud Boys” and “Pedophile Pride,” were said to be allowed. Right wing conservatives have attacked Coca-Cola in the past when they allegedly exposed the company for telling employees to “try to be less white.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THINGS ARE LOOKING WORSE AND WORSE.

A Lexington Kentucky company called Compliant Technologies, LLC will reportedly supply ICE with gloves capable of delivering an electric shock when touched to skin. The name Glove is an acronym that stands for “Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter” and delivers a shock compared to the painfulness of a bee sting, according to John Peters, the president of the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths. Concerns have been raised by civil rights activists who worry about misuse of the devices in the hands of ICE officers. “ICE spent the last year showing this country they are too quick to use force. Now they will be able to deploy electric shocks with the slight push of a button that maybe nobody else can see them do,” said Jenn Rolnick Borchetta, deputy project director on policing at the American Civil Liberties Union. She continued by saying “Introducing gloves that can so easily be used to deliver terrible pain in encounters is a recipe for harm to the public.”

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