Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from August 12th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- Scotty McCreery – Sandy Amphitheater – Thursday, August 13th.
- The Black Crowes w/ Whiskey Meyers – Utah First.
- As Above So Below ( Gothic DJ Night) – The Depot – Friday, August 14th *21+
- That’s Not Me Comedy Tour with Concrete & Jerry Garcia – The Depot – Saturday, August 15th *18+
- Needtobreathe – Sandy Amphitheater.
- Thee Sacred Souls – The Union – Tuesday, August 18th
- ZZ Top & Cheap Trick – Sandy Amphitheater
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- Stand By Me vs. Pretty in Pink
- Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
- SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link
- Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Draper Monster Trucks at Ballard Arena – Link
- Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link
Friday the 14th:
- 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Jesse Welles – Link
- The Guess Who: Takin’ It Back Tour 2026 at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Royals vs Bay FC at America First Fields – Link
- LNE Presents: The Hip Abduction at the Complex – Link
Saturday the 15th:
- 13th Annual Celebrating the People Powwow at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link
- 7th Annual Indian Food Fair 2026 at Liberty Park – Link
- 2026 Millcreek Arts Fest – Link
- Magna Main Street Arts Festival 2026 – Link
- LNE Presents: Riff Wood live at The Complex – Link
- West Jordan Demolition Derby 2026 – Link
Sunday the 16th:
- 2026 Sunday Live Music Series – through 8/23 – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/