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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from August 12th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Scotty McCreery – Sandy Amphitheater – Thursday, August 13th.
  • The Black Crowes w/ Whiskey Meyers – Utah First.
  • As Above So Below ( Gothic DJ Night) – The Depot – Friday, August 14th *21+
  • That’s Not Me Comedy Tour with Concrete & Jerry Garcia – The Depot – Saturday, August 15th *18+
  • Needtobreathe – Sandy Amphitheater.
  • Thee Sacred Souls – The Union – Tuesday, August 18th
  • ZZ Top & Cheap Trick – Sandy Amphitheater

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
    • Stand By Me vs. Pretty in Pink
  • Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
  • SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link 
  • Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Draper Monster Trucks at Ballard Arena – Link 
  • Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link 

Friday the 14th:

  • 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Jesse Welles – Link  
  • The Guess Who: Takin’ It Back Tour 2026 at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Bay FC at America First Fields – Link 
  • LNE Presents: The Hip Abduction at the Complex – Link 

Saturday the 15th: 

  • 13th Annual Celebrating the People Powwow at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link 
  • 7th Annual Indian Food Fair 2026 at Liberty Park – Link 
  • 2026 Millcreek Arts Fest – Link 
  • Magna Main Street Arts Festival 2026 – Link 
  • LNE Presents: Riff Wood live at The Complex – Link 
  • West Jordan Demolition Derby 2026 – Link 

Sunday the 16th: 

  • 2026 Sunday Live Music Series – through 8/23 – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link 
  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
  • 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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