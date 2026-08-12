Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from August 12th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Scotty McCreery – Sandy Amphitheater – Thursday, August 13th.

The Black Crowes w/ Whiskey Meyers – Utah First.

As Above So Below ( Gothic DJ Night) – The Depot – Friday, August 14th *21+

That’s Not Me Comedy Tour with Concrete & Jerry Garcia – The Depot – Saturday, August 15th *18+

Needtobreathe – Sandy Amphitheater.

Thee Sacred Souls – The Union – Tuesday, August 18th

ZZ Top & Cheap Trick – Sandy Amphitheater

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link Stand By Me vs. Pretty in Pink

Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20 th – 8/16 – Link

SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26 th – Aug 16 th – Link

Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link

2026 Draper Monster Trucks at Ballard Arena – Link

Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link

Friday the 14th:

2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Jesse Welles – Link

The Guess Who: Takin’ It Back Tour 2026 at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Royals vs Bay FC at America First Fields – Link

LNE Presents: The Hip Abduction at the Complex – Link

Saturday the 15th:

13th Annual Celebrating the People Powwow at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link

7th Annual Indian Food Fair 2026 at Liberty Park – Link

2026 Millcreek Arts Fest – Link

Magna Main Street Arts Festival 2026 – Link

LNE Presents: Riff Wood live at The Complex – Link

West Jordan Demolition Derby 2026 – Link

Sunday the 16th:

2026 Sunday Live Music Series – through 8/23 – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/