Sean Means Movie Reviews From October 1st, 2026

Opening October 2, 2026
What’s opening:
• Digger
Tom Cruise stars in an apocalyptic comedy, directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu (“Birdman”), that’s getting very mixed reviews. Warner Bros. didn’t screen it for Utah critics, so I’ll see it Thursday and post my review Thursday night.
Directed by: Alejandro González Iñárritu
Starring: Tom Cruise, John Goodman, Sandra Huller
• Verity – Two stars
Anne Hathaway plays a famous author who’s become sick, and Dakota Johnson plays a ghost writer hired to finish Anne’s last book, in a psychological thriller based on a Colleen Hoover novel.
Directed by: Michael Showalter
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett
• The Incomer – Three stars
Weird Scottish comedy that played Sundance, about a low-level government official (Domhnall Gleeson) sent to an island to tell the two residents there they have to move.
Directed by: Louis Paxton
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, John Hannah, Gayle Rankin
Opening October 9:
• The Social Reckoning – sequel to “The Social Network,” with Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg.
• Other Mommy – horror movie with Jessica Chastain.
• The Lake – documentary about the Great Salt Lake.