Sean Means Movie Reviews From October 1st, 2026

Opening October 2, 2026

What’s opening:

• Digger

Tom Cruise stars in an apocalyptic comedy, directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu (“Birdman”), that’s getting very mixed reviews. Warner Bros. didn’t screen it for Utah critics, so I’ll see it Thursday and post my review Thursday night.

Directed by: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Starring: Tom Cruise, John Goodman, Sandra Huller

• Verity – Two stars

Anne Hathaway plays a famous author who’s become sick, and Dakota Johnson plays a ghost writer hired to finish Anne’s last book, in a psychological thriller based on a Colleen Hoover novel.

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett

• The Incomer – Three stars

Weird Scottish comedy that played Sundance, about a low-level government official (Domhnall Gleeson) sent to an island to tell the two residents there they have to move.

Directed by: Louis Paxton

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, John Hannah, Gayle Rankin

Opening October 9:

• The Social Reckoning – sequel to “The Social Network,” with Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg.

• Other Mommy – horror movie with Jessica Chastain.

• The Lake – documentary about the Great Salt Lake.