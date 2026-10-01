Boner of the Day From October 1st, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S HORRIBLE, BUT DID THE DATE SAY YES?

A box of baby chicks were found in a parking lot in Bountiful. The chicks had been used as part of a date proposal by a student for a dance and were purchased at a local CAL Ranch Store. An animal rescue organization is trying to identify who is responsible. According to an article on ABC4.com, the organization, Wasatch Wanderers got involved after seeing a Facebook post that said, referring to the chicks, “Found these in the high school parking lot. Free to anyone that wants them.” The president of Wasatch Wanderers said in relation to the event “Live animals are not props. If you insist on using an animal to ask someone to a dance, use a stuffed animal. We are really grateful these babies were found and rescued in time, because without intervention, they wouldn’t have survived the elements.”

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Boner Candidate #2: SHE WAS SUPPOSED TO HAVE ONE BUT NOW SHE HAS NONE.

A surgeon in Ohio amputated the wrong leg of a veteran of the armed services, Sharon Jacks, who is now suing the hospital. Jacks had skin cancer and the amputation of her right leg was intended as treatment. However, during the surgery, her left leg was instead removed. Apparently the team performing the surgery “realized the error during the procedure and told Jacks’ family members before she woke up.” Her right leg was still later removed. An Article on nbcnews.com says that the hospital indicated in a statement that they “retrained all of its surgical staff after the surgery and staffers involved in Jacks’ operation “are no longer in their positions.””

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: ONE DAY? SERIOUSLY? SOMEONE SELL ME ON THE WISDOM OF THIS.

A man who sexually abused a child only received a 60 day jail sentence. According to an article on newrepublic.com, Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, said of the situation, “The criticism has been that I let a child predator out [after serving] one day,” Paxton said. “Well, guess what? They served 60 days. It wasn’t what we wanted, but we did not control the situation. We did our best.” Paxton is a republican running for office in the senate. Democrat Sara McGee said of the incident “Omg he is STILL lying. Paxton’s office originally tried to get ONE day, the judge rejected it and bumped it to 60, but even then, Adam Hoffman was released early only served 30 days. For child rape. And Paxton’s office didn’t even put the bare minimum requirement for him to register as a sex offender in the deal…A completely corrupt failure at every level.”

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