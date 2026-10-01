Geek News on the Radio from October 1st, 2026

Werwulf Official Trailer 2

Jon Watts set to Direct new Star Wars Trilogy

The director of the three Spider-Man movies is taking the helm of director on the next Star Wars trilogy with writer Simon Kinberg.

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Spider-Man Centric TV Show in the works based on the Clone Saga

A TV show based on the controversial 1990’s Clone Saga is in the works, but won’t feature Peter Parker, due to rights, and will instead focus on two clones of Spider-Man.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day Additional Scenes

Spider-Man Brand New day will return to theaters with additional scenes, including the appearance of Rosario Dawsons character from the DareDevil show that didn’t make the first theatrical cut.

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Zack Creggers next film, The Flood to star Jennifer Lawrence

After the success of his recent Resident Evil, Zack Cregger has cast Jennifer Lawrence for his upcoming science fiction thriller movie.

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