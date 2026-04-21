Tuesday Tech Talk with JD for April 21st, 2026

Crack the case as gumshoe Mouse: P.I. For Hire

Rubberhose style first person shooter with puzzles and mystery!

Film noir meets Steamboat Willie era Mickey Mouse

Out now on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM7DDTvFY0k Suffer the consequences of others’ actions in Tides of Tomorrow First-person asynchronous multiplayer game set on a floating island made of plastic

Play as a Tidewalker as you revisit the actions of a random player who came before you

NPCs will treat you in accordance to how the previous player acted in that world

Cure the plastic plague before it kills you!

Out tomorrow on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wy7TP81eBc8

Help the fish! Ring the Fish Doorbell

Help fish move through the locks and canals of Utrecht by ringing a doorbell

Spot a fish? Ring the bell and select the breed. Submit your screenshot and the lock keeper will open the gate!

Fish shouldn’t be waiting at the gate, so you can help them through

https://visdeurbel.nl/en/

Find out just how pointless middle management is with Green Dot

Your only job is keeping your employee’s Slack dot green

Send pointless emails, add pointless meetings to their calendar,

https://otiose.app/en/green-dot

Make your own Star Wars intro with music and everything!

Edit the text, the crawl, even the Star Wars logo itself!

Free for standard definition, then $5 and $10 for higher quality

https://starwarsintrocreator.com/

Have you found yourself asking lately “Is the Strait of Hormuz open?“