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Tuesday Tech Talk with JD for April 21st, 2026

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Crack the case as gumshoe Mouse: P.I. For Hire
Suffer the consequences of others’ actions in Tides of Tomorrow
  • First-person asynchronous multiplayer game set on a floating island made of plastic
  • Play as a Tidewalker as you revisit the actions of a random player who came before you
  • NPCs will treat you in accordance to how the previous player acted in that world
  • Cure the plastic plague before it kills you!
  • Out tomorrow on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wy7TP81eBc8
Help the fish! Ring the Fish Doorbell
  • Help fish move through the locks and canals of Utrecht by ringing a doorbell
  • Spot a fish? Ring the bell and select the breed. Submit your screenshot and the lock keeper will open the gate!
  • Fish shouldn’t be waiting at the gate, so you can help them through
  • https://visdeurbel.nl/en/
Find out just how pointless middle management is with Green Dot
  • Your only job is keeping your employee’s Slack dot green
  • Send pointless emails, add pointless meetings to their calendar,
  • https://otiose.app/en/green-dot
Make your own Star Wars intro with music and everything!
Have you found yourself asking lately “Is the Strait of Hormuz open?
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