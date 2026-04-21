Tuesday Tech Talk with JD for April 21st, 2026

Crack the case as gumshoe Mouse: P.I. For Hire
- Rubberhose style first person shooter with puzzles and mystery!
- Film noir meets Steamboat Willie era Mickey Mouse
- Out now on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM7DDTvFY0k
Suffer the consequences of others’ actions in Tides of Tomorrow
- First-person asynchronous multiplayer game set on a floating island made of plastic
- Play as a Tidewalker as you revisit the actions of a random player who came before you
- NPCs will treat you in accordance to how the previous player acted in that world
- Cure the plastic plague before it kills you!
- Out tomorrow on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wy7TP81eBc8
Help the fish! Ring the Fish Doorbell
- Help fish move through the locks and canals of Utrecht by ringing a doorbell
- Spot a fish? Ring the bell and select the breed. Submit your screenshot and the lock keeper will open the gate!
- Fish shouldn’t be waiting at the gate, so you can help them through
- https://visdeurbel.nl/en/
Find out just how pointless middle management is with Green Dot
- Your only job is keeping your employee’s Slack dot green
- Send pointless emails, add pointless meetings to their calendar,
- https://otiose.app/en/green-dot
Make your own Star Wars intro with music and everything!
- Edit the text, the crawl, even the Star Wars logo itself!
- Free for standard definition, then $5 and $10 for higher quality
- https://starwarsintrocreator.com/
Have you found yourself asking lately “Is the Strait of Hormuz open?“
- No problem, this site has you covered
- https://is-the-strait-of-hormuz-open.pages.dev/