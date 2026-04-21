Boner of the Day April 21st, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: NO, REALLY. A BEAR DID IT.

Three California residents have been charged with felony insurance fraud for faking bear attacks on luxury vehicles. The trio wore bear costumes to stage attacks on a Rolls Royce and two Mercedes and sent videos of the incident to multiple insurance company’s. State investigators began an investigation after a State Farm employee flagged the claim for suspicious footage showing the supposed bear moving like a person. Officials noted brown bears haven’t been seen in California since the 1920s.

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Boner Candidate #2: WELL FOLKS, WE’RE FINALLY CLEARED FOR TAKE OFF, SO…”WOOF! WOOF! MEOW! MEOW!” SEATBELTS AND ENJOY THE FLIGHT.

An audio clip from an air traffic control tower at a national airport in Washington has been going viral online, capturing what appears to be two pilots making animal noises at each other over an emergency radio channel. While some find this humorous, others find it inappropriate and unprofessional. “Meow, meow,” one of the pilots said. “You guys, uh, you need to be professional pilots,” another person responded. “Meow, meow, meow, meow,” the pilot said. “This is why you still fly regional jets.” The Federal Aviation Administration said the agency investigates all potential violations of regulations, including the rule prohibiting non-essential conversations below 10,000 feet.

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!!! WINNNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: HEY KIDS, GOOD NEWS! NICOTINE IS HEALTHY!

According to Dave Asprey, the “biohacking” influencer, there is a “compound” that can “ reverse Alzheimer’s, increase cognitive function and potentially even help you live longer.” Nicotine. A new wave of health influencers like Asprey are advertising nicotine as a health product. They promote patches, gums, and pouches. They are selling nicotine as a natural product that has been unfairly demonized like beef tallow, peptides, and raw milk. “Nicotine, unto itself, is not toxic. It’s beneficial,” said one fitness influencer, Jillian Michaels. Tucker Carlson, the conservative TV host who sells his own brand of nicotine pouches, has called the nicotine pouch a “lifesaving” product that can increase productivity and “male vitality.” Doctors say these claims exaggerate the evidence around nicotine’s uses, and warn that it can pose a health risk, especially to young people.

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