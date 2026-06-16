Boner of the Day June 16th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS JUST A HOBBY…A DEADLY HOBBY.

A man in Berkeley, California, has died from leptospirosis after living in an “severely rat-infested RV.” The man and his partner, both in their 70’s, “lived together in a recreational vehicle in which they had been trapping, feeding and breeding wild rats.” Leptospirosis is mainly contracted through rat urine. His partner, a woman, had also caught leptospirosis and underwent a ‘lengthy hospitalization.” Police were dispatched to the RV in May for a medical call where the couple told them they had at least 100 rats in their RV and that they “did not know how to address the situation.” The couple was hospitalized, after not seeking medical care for months since contacting the disease, where the man unfortunately passed. Traps were used to remove nearly 200 rats before the RV was towed and destroyed. The city said cleanup will take at least 30 days, because that’s how long leptospirosis can live in soil, calling it an “urgent public health concern.”

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Boner Candidate #2: EVERYTHING WILL BE FINE ONCE WE GET THAT NANO-BUBBLER GOING.

The Washington Monument Reflecting Pool is green again after President Trump spent $14.2 million to make it “American Flag Blue.” President Trump said last month that the pool had been “filthy” and “dirty” for years and that his changes would make the site “beautiful.” Just last week the pool was gleaming, as planned for the country’s 250th birthday. But only days after the multi million dollar project was completed, clumps of algae once again began to develop on the surface of the pool. A spokeswoman for the Interior Department, which manages the site, said the algae would be gone soon. “The algae is dead and being vacuumed up as we speak,” the spokeswoman said in an email. “We thank President Trump for fixing the Reflecting Pool for good.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S NOT MY FAULT MY MOTHER IN LAW IS HOT.

Tony Newbreast in Provo, Utah, was arrested after using a ladder to peep on his mother-in-law while she was showering. Police were called to the home after the victim had caught her son-in-law staring at her through an upstairs window. At the home, police spoke to the victim, who stated that Newbreast had used a ladder to climb to a small ledge two stories above the ground. She was undressing when she heard a strange noise coming from the window, a noise that she had been hearing while showering for weeks now. When she walked toward the window to investigate, she saw the face of her son-in-law staring back at hers. After confronting her daughter, the woman learned that Tony Newbreast had already admitted to his wife that he was watching her mother shower. Officers asked Newbreast why he was on the ledge, Newbreast replied, “Because I was looking through a window.” He went on to tell investigators that he wanted to see his mother-in-law naked and that he had done so multiple times over the past weeks.

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