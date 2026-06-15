Radio From Hell | 6.15.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We begin with Frank Crist presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and Amy Donaldson is back with her sports report. After that, we award the winner of Boner of the Day, and Todd tells us about losing his dog Ruby to cancer. Then, Bill Frost will tells us what to watch on TV and we play a round of Beat Todd, followed by Kerry’s Geek News on the Radio. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.

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