Geek News on the Radio June 15th, 2026

Pixar’s Gatto – A cat adventure

The Last of Us Season 3, So Far

Things are moving forward on The Last of Us Season 3, but the series has been hit with a hold-up that cannot be avoided, thanks to events outside of the production team’s control.

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Anthony Bourdain Graphic Novel to Become Adult Swim TV Show

Get Jiro! has received a series order from Adult Swim. The animated half-hour project is based on the New York Times best-selling DC/Vertigo graphic novels written by famed chef and TV personality Bourdain

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‘Karn Evil 9’ a Dystopian Sci-Fi Film Based on Emerson, Lake & Palmer Song

Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s prog anthem “Karn Evil 9” has inspired a new sci-fi dystopian film, which is now in development after landing a screenwriter and director.

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