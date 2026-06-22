Geek News on the Radio from June 22nd, 2026

‘The Last House’ on Netflix

A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.

‘Spider-man: Brand New Day’ achieves fourth highest pre-sales in history

The superhero film, which continues the story after Spider-Man: No Way Home, has already made headlines. The advance ticket sales suggest it will exceed the earnings of its predecessor over time. Reports indicate it has achieved the highest first-day presales in five years and ranks fourth for the highest pre-sale ticket sales ever for any film.

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Anya Taylor-Joy to star in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

The star will play Seren in “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,” from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures.

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‘Austin Powers 4’s confirmed by Mike Myers

After 24 years without a new movie in the franchise, Myers has very swiftly confirmed the status of the long-rumored Austin Powers 4.

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Glenn Danzig is set to direct an adaption of his comic ‘Hellmask’

The Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig is going from the stage back to the director’s chair for Hellmask, a new feature he will adapt from his own comic book. The project will mark his third feature as a director, with the film based on his comic of the same name.

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George Lucas is known for creating one of the most beloved and successful film franchises in history with his Star Wars universe, but after a long career creating, he is now retired… or at least he was until one of his favorite franchises asked him if he’d like to voice a character in the latest sequel.

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