Radio From Hell | 6.23.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and Gina tells us about the first donut shop in America then crown the Boner of the Day. After that, JD is back with our Tech Talk, and challenge a listener to Beat Gina just before the Donut Critic brings us some ice cream. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check.

Watch above or listen below!!!