Boner of the Day for June 24th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: MAYHEM ON THE PICKLEBALL COURT

A 47-year-old nurse from Florida, Michele Bannister, beat a man in the head with a pickle ball paddle during a post-match dispute. During a game of doubles at the pickleball courts in Treaty Park in St. Augustine, an argument arose between two players over who would retrieve the ball. The victim, Ron Banat, approached Bannister’s son to talk about the argument, when Bannister interjected herself and began to hit Banat. “[She] struck the victim in the head several times with a pickle ball paddle, leaving injury to his face that caused several cuts and a large amount of blood.” When police arrived on the scene, Bannister gave them a fake name, and claimed that she was defending her son. Officers did not buy this story. Bannister is now being charged with a felony.

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Boner Candidate #2: WHEN POLITICIANS STAND IN THE WAY OF SCIENCE

A COVID-19 vaccine study has been released after being refused publication in a government health journal. The study shows that vaccines reduced COVID related medical visits by 55%. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention publication blocked the publishing of this study, labeling it as vulnerable to false assumptions and flawed results. But many health researches have spoke out about this, emphasizing the reliability of the study’s method. The study approach, called “test-negative design,” has been used for vaccine studies for decades and is considered the best way to understand how well a vaccine is working. Papers using that methodology have been published in a number of esteemed journals. The study was first flagged by agency Director Jay Bhattacharya, who argued that it relies too heavily on assumptions and can be inaccurate due to outside factors. Proponents of the study say that the method is already designed to avoid these problems , and that although no study is perfect, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hasn’t given any alternative.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: A BONER CANDIDATE FOR MANY REASONS BUT MAINLY BECAUSE IT’S JUST SO DAMNED WEIRD.

Mohave County Sheriff’s in Arizona responded to a call for a welfare check and possible animal cruelty where a man had left a truck full of animals in the hot sun. The caller told police that he was concerned about a truck, visibly containing multiple cats, that had been sitting in the sun for an extended period of time. When deputies arrived, they found the owner of the vehicle, David Cox, as well as several cages filled with cats in the truck bed. Upon further investigation, they found a cage of kittens in the cab of the truck. One of the kittens was already dead. They also found a small glass tank with a a baby rattlesnake, as well as multiple buckets filled with both living and deceased rattlesnakes. During the search, five rattlesnakes (three deceased) and 16 cats (nine adults, six kittens, one deceased) were found.

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