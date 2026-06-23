Boner of the Day for June 23rd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: SOMETIMES YOU SHOULD JUST LET THE SUNGLASSES GO.
A man in the Sierra Nevada Foothills of California required emergency rescue services after falling into a toilet. The man was visiting Camp Edison, where he went to use a public vault toilet. While in the bathroom, the man dropped his sunglasses into the toilet. When attempting to retrieve them, he fell into the chemical storage tank. Emergency crews responded to the incident and extracted the victim within 15 minutes. The man was then hosed down by fire men. It is unknown if his sunglasses survived the incident.
Boner Candidate #2: THEY WANT TO BREED SO THAT’S WHAT I LET ‘EM DO.
An Alaskan animal rescue is looking to home a flock of parakeets after rescuing 30 birds. The Alaska Bird Club accepted all of the budgies from the same owner who had let the birds breed indiscriminately. “[He] allowed them to breed because he thought that’s what they wanted to do,” Amber Morris, the organization’s president, explained. “They all have personalities. Each bird is different,” she said. Only 7 of the birds have been rehomed so far, leaving 23 more birds in the care of a volunteer while they look for homes. “We don’t want to put birds in homes where people aren’t ready for them,” Morris noted. “We just want what’s best for the birds”
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #3: SHE WAS OUT OF CONTROL AND NEEDED TO BE CALMED DOWN
A former Utah County police officer has been arrested and sentenced after using his handcuffs to restrain his wife during a domestic argument. James Smuin said he wanted to “keep things as peaceful as I could,” while his wife was “out of control” and trying to hit him. He pushing his wife to the ground while three children were present and then put her in handcuffs while questioning her for 20 minutes. Smuin used his body weight to keep her from moving as she was crying. In a statement he even said he had one of the children grab the handcuffs for him. The wife had already reached out to police about domestic violence she was experiencing earlier this year. The Judge told Smuin he should call law enforcement to get an independent, rational person to help in the future and that being involved in a heated argument is not the right time to use handcuffs.