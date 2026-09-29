Radio From Hell | 9.29.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and we talk about being good looking and the issues that are complained about, just before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take your calls for Hello Yeah What, and we challenge a listener to Beat Gina! Then, the Donut Critic joins us with treats from Cornbelly’s, and we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch above or listen below!!!