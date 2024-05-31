UTAH ARTS FESTIVAL

Grab your friends and get down to the 2024 Utah Arts Festival, June 28 through June 30, at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City with live music on six stages, DJs and street performers, films, and more than 180 artists. Our listeners get a discount with code X96ARTS thru June 14 at uaf.org/tix!

Enter to win the VIP Golden Ticket below!

Golden Ticket package includes 4 VIP tickets for the entire weekend: June 28-30, headlining live concerts with Andy Frasco + the U.N., Cool Cool Cool, and Utah’s own futureexboyfriend and the Plastic Cherries! You’ll also have access to the best seats in the house from our VIP patios staffed with cocktails for purchase and snacks!