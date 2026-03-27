Contests Weezer By Zach Caton Posted on March 27, 2026 Share Tweet Share Share Email X96 welcomes Weezer September 15th at The Maverik Center With The Shins and Silversun Pickups Tickets on sale Friday 4/3 at TICKETMASTER.COM – click below for tickets and presale info Win Prizes & Get Free Music & Local Concert News Straight To Your Inbox! Join the X96 Freeloader Newsletter below… First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: X96 will be giving away tickets to Weezer September 15th at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre. Between the dates of 3/30 – 4/10 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change. Prize value approx. $110 and provided by Live Nation. Zach Caton See Full Bio Related Items: Share Tweet Share Share Email