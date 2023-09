Win Tickets to Nitro Circus

X96 WELCOMES NITRO CIRCUS TO THE MAVERIK CENTER THIS OCTOBER 24TH!

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE

CALL-IN TO RADIO FROM HELL IN THE MORNINGS FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS AND BE SURE TO LISTEN OUT FOR THE TEXT-TO-WIN KEYWORDS ALL-DAY AFTERWORDS FOR EVEN MORE CHANCES TO WIN!

THE X96 NEWSLETTER

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address:

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO NITRO CIRCUS FOR OCTOBER 24TH 2023 AT THE MAVERIK CENTER. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 9/11-9/17 2023 6AM-2AM A LISTENER CALL IN WILL BE ACCEPTED AT 877-602-9696 OR A KEYWORD WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON-AIR AND TEXTED BY LISTENERS TO 33986. FROM THESE LISTENER CALL INS AND TEXT-TO-WIN KEYWORD ENTRIES, UP TO 10 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE VALUE $118 AND PROVIDED BY NITRO CIRCUS. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.