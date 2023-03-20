Win tickets to The Offspring

X96 welcomes The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan August 3rd at Usana! Tickets go on sale Fridya March 24th at LiveNation.com!

Stay tuned for your chance to win tickets with X96!

X96 will be giving away tickets to The Offspring August 3rd at Usana. Between the dates of 3/27-4/3 during regular broadcasting hours a listener call-in will be taken at 877-602-9696 or a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.