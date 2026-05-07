X96 PRESENTS: YELLOWCARD

With support from New Found Glory and Plain White T’s
Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings starting Monday, 5/11 to win tickets. Plus stay tuned for details on the X96 preparty before the show day of!
The X96 Newsletter
WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Yellowcard. Between the dates of 5.11-5.21 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Yellowcard. Prize value approx $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.