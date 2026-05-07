Contests

X96 PRESENTS: YELLOWCARD

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X96 PRESENTS: YELLOWCARD

May 21st at Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field

With support from New Found Glory and Plain White T’s

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings starting Monday, 5/11 to win tickets. Plus stay tuned for details on the X96 preparty before the show day of!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Yellowcard. Between the dates of 5.11-5.21 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Yellowcard. Prize value approx $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
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Zach Caton
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