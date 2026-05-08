Paris Paloma – Win Tickets

X96 welcomes Paris Paloma September 29th at The Complex
Check out more shows coming to SLC at The Complex HERE
The X96 Newsletter
WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Paris Paloma. Between the dates of 5.11-5.15 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Paris Paloma. Prize value approx $80 and provided by AEG. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.