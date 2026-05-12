X96 PRESENTS: BLUE OCTOBER

Blue October Friday March 5th 2027 at The Complex

Tickets on sale Friday 5/15 at 10:00 AM at AXS.COM click below and get yours now!

Stay tuned with X96 for tickets to win!

The X96 Newsletter

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X96 will be giving away tickets to Blue October. Between the dates of 5.12-5.29 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Blue October. Prize value approx $110 and provided by AEG. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.