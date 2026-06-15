Boner of the Day June 15th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THEY WEREN’T WORTH 7 GRAND BUT THEY WERE DELICIOUS.

An Elderly woman in Grand Rapids, Michigan, almost lost her life savings to a gold scam before a concerned store owner intervened. The woman had been convinced by a man posing as a social security worker that her money was being stolen and used for terrorism. He told her that she needed to convert $700,000 into gold so “law enforcement” could track the criminals. The woman went online looking for a gold store when she found Soldaat’s business. Soldaat says red flags immediately started popping up for him. The woman seemed confused, antsy, and minimally interested in gold. “It just didn’t add up to me and I’ve run into a few (scams) before in the past,” he said. He chose to contact the county sheriff. One of the fraudsters, identified as Yug Chauhan, was sent to collect the gold from the old woman. He ended up meeting an undercover detective instead. “The undercover agent dressed up like an older woman… and got a package of chocolate gold coins to deliver to the courier,” Soldaat said with a laugh. The young man ended up with a bag of chocolate coins and a pair of 20-year felonies.

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Boner Candidate #2: DO YOU HAVE ANY ELECTIONS MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE? NO? YOU’RE HIRED!

Utah County Clerk, Aaron Davidson, hosted a town hall meeting with intentions of inspiring young Utahns to vote. Instead, around 20 people attended the event to protest Davidson’s hiring of Kai Schwemmer, a self-described “true conservative” with a history of posting antisemitic and white supremacist content. On social media, Schwemmer has also shared a post saying, “Women generally do not have what it takes to endure the pressures of a public office.” He’s even described himself as “very much an anti-universal-suffrage guy.” Davidson hired Schwemmer, who has no elections management experience, to help the county reach young voters, citing Schwemmer’s influencer career and ability to reach young adults. “I hope you can look at what we’re trying to accomplish rather than who’s doing the work” Davidson told the crowd. The hiring had also inspired dozens of women in elected offices and community leaders, including Republicans, to send a letter to Davidson, saying the leadership of Utah County’s election administration will be compromised until concerns about Schwemmer are addressed. Davidson agreed to write a formal job description for Schwemmer, including an end date for his time in the role.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THIS SHOULD MAKE US ALL PROUD TO BE AMERICANS

A comment made by a UFC fighter, personally selected by Trump to take part in his birthday bash, upstaged the event with his bigoted comments. Former NFL player and heavyweight UFC prospect, Josh Hokit, made a controversial statement after winning his match Sunday night, looking directly into a camera and saying, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right America?” UFC shared an eight-second clip of Hokit’s speech, which was cut before the Obama comment. Hokit made a similar comment at a UFC event in January, referring to legendary women’s basketball player, Brittney Griner, saying, “And P.S., Brittney Griner is a man,’’ The fighter, who goes by the nickname The Incredible Hok, had already went viral during weigh-ins after appearing to stagger and then vomit on himself. “Shout-out to Trump for having the balls to put some s— like this on,” Hokit exclaimed in an interview after his win.

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