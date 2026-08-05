Boner of the Day for August 5th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE SCANDAL OF SUBSTITUTE SKIN.
Nevada Dr. Stephen Dubin, has been charged in a $95 million substitute skin fraud scheme. The substitute skin bandages are manufactured out of dehydrated placentas that cost thousands of dollars per square inch. According to the charges against Dr. Dubin, he submitted ‘sham invoices’ to Medicare that ‘did not reflect the 40 percent kickback.’ “It’s lucrative, and it’s low risk,” Dubin told The Times last year. “You’re not going to get sued for putting a membrane on somebody.”
Boner Candidate #2: HANNITY’S BRAIN HAS FINALLY TRURNED COMPLETELY TO MUSH.
Hannity was sent into a spiral, when his own network was polling in favor of James Talarico instead of Paxton. During a debate, Bill de Blasio asked Hannity, “Did you read your own poll today where Talarico is beating Paxton?” Hannity was sent into a spiral by hearing those words. His tangent went on, “OK, I don’t believe it for two seconds. Not for two. When you lose James Carville, and Bill Maher, and you lose Mark Penn, who was just on, and [Sen.] John Fetterman, and [former Sen.] Joe Manchin, I’m telling you, it’s a canary in the coal mine. Blasio retorted, “Nope, young voters are gonna change these elections. You’re gonna be surprised, and they’re gonna be with the Democrats.”
Boner Candidate#3: PREYING ON PEOPLE WHO LOVE THEIR PETS.
Reports of a fake vet scam, has pet lovers in a worry. West Valley Animal Services have been warning about phone calls where the caller is claiming pets were run over by a car, and then demanding the pet owners to send over cash. Hannah Wright, a coordinator with West Valley Animal Services informs, “They were ultimately brought to a panic state just worried about their pet and were asked for money over the phone. Scammers will take advantage of you knowing you’re in that vulnerable state.”