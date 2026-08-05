Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 5th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- Kali Uchis – For the Girls Tour w/ Mariah the Scientist – Tonight – Utah First
- Audrey Hobert – The Union – Thursday, August 6 (sold out)
- Forever 54 (Disco DJ night) – The Depot – Friday, August 7th
- Pepper & The Movement at The Union
- Motionless in White – The Sweat and Blood Tour w/ Lorna Shore – Fit for a King – Static Dress – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field – preshow party with X96 at Wolfdog Brewing
- Legend Zeppelin – The Depot – Saturday, August 8th
- Tomahawk with The Melvins – The Union
- 311 & Dirty Heads w/ Ocean Alley and Rome – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas vs. Naked Lunch
- Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link
- Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
- SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link
- Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
- V2 Presents Das Energi Festival 2026 at Saltair – Link
- Drew Lynch at Wise Guys 8/07-8/08- Link
Friday the 7th:
- LNE Presents – HOGSLOP STRING BAND & HANNAH MARIE KELLEY at SOUNDWELL (21+) – Link
Saturday the 8th:
- 2026 Pacific Islander Skate Night at Millcreek Commons – Link
- 2026 Utah African Festival at Liberty Park – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/