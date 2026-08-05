Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 5th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Kali Uchis – For the Girls Tour w/ Mariah the Scientist – Tonight – Utah First

Audrey Hobert – The Union – Thursday, August 6 (sold out)

Forever 54 (Disco DJ night) – The Depot – Friday, August 7th

Pepper & The Movement at The Union

Motionless in White – The Sweat and Blood Tour w/ Lorna Shore – Fit for a King – Static Dress – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field – preshow party with X96 at Wolfdog Brewing

Legend Zeppelin – The Depot – Saturday, August 8th

Tomahawk with The Melvins – The Union

311 & Dirty Heads w/ Ocean Alley and Rome – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas vs. Naked Lunch

Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19 th – 8/01 – Link

Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20 th – 8/16 – Link

SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26 th – Aug 16 th – Link

Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link

V2 Presents Das Energi Festival 2026 at Saltair – Link

Drew Lynch at Wise Guys 8/07-8/08- Link

Friday the 7th:

LNE Presents – HOGSLOP STRING BAND & HANNAH MARIE KELLEY at SOUNDWELL (21+) – Link

Saturday the 8th:

2026 Pacific Islander Skate Night at Millcreek Commons – Link

2026 Utah African Festival at Liberty Park – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/