Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 5th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Kali Uchis – For the Girls Tour w/ Mariah the Scientist – Tonight – Utah First
  • Audrey Hobert – The Union – Thursday, August 6 (sold out)
  • Forever 54 (Disco DJ night) – The Depot – Friday, August 7th
  • Pepper & The Movement at The Union
  • Motionless in White – The Sweat and Blood Tour w/ Lorna Shore – Fit for a King – Static Dress – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field – preshow party with X96 at Wolfdog Brewing
  • Legend Zeppelin – The Depot – Saturday, August 8th
  • Tomahawk with The Melvins – The Union
  • 311 & Dirty Heads w/ Ocean Alley and Rome – Utah First

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
    • Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas vs. Naked Lunch
  • Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link 
  • Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
  • SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link 
  • Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
  • V2 Presents Das Energi Festival 2026 at Saltair – Link 
  • Drew Lynch at Wise Guys 8/07-8/08- Link 

Friday the 7th:

  • LNE Presents – HOGSLOP STRING BAND & HANNAH MARIE KELLEY at SOUNDWELL (21+) – Link 

Saturday the 8th: 

  • 2026 Pacific Islander Skate Night at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • 2026 Utah African Festival at Liberty Park – Link 

 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link 
  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
  • 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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