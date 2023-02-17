Win Tickets to Yellowcard

X96 welcomes Yellowcard, celebrating 20 years of Ocean Avenue

with special guests Anberlin, and This Wild Live live at Usana on August 6th, 2023!

Tune in all week long with X96 to win your tickets!

x96 will be giving away tickets to Yellowcard August 6th at Usana Amphitheater. Between the dates of 2/20-2/24 2023 Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $40 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.