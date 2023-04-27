Boner of the Day for April

Boner Candidate #1: CLIMATE CHANGE IS GOOD FOR WISCONSIN; IF YOU LIVE IN AFTRICA CLIMATE CHANGE SUCKS.

During a Senate Budget Committee hearing Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was sharing what he said were the benefits of climate change. Johnson went as far to say Americans should, “take comfort” in global warming. The study he cited talks about how this will cause a decrease in the human population, seemingly claiming this is a good but he didn’t consider how unequal the distribution would be. During an interview with Greenstone, who wrote the study Johnson is citing, he claimed that the author had been “misreading the results”. The belief that global warming is a positive thing is positively dangerous.

via Newsweek

Boner Candidate #2: HE PIERCES AN EAR AND HE’S FATHER OF THE YEAR.

Kids making the decision to get any piercing is looked over far too often. This was brought to an extreme. Arkansas Man was discovered to have gone too far as he had his son in a choke hold while piercing his ear. Thankfully this man was arrested and will be tried on May 1st.

via Insider

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S THIS KIND OF THING THAT MAKES THE MAJORITY OF THE JUSTICES ON THE SUPREME COURT, GIDDY WITH JOY.

Pregnant woman, of Oklahoma, was expected to wait in her car until she was ill enough for an abortion treatment. This wasn’t a trip to the doctors for an abortion she was there because the fetus was actually killing her through uterine cancer. Apparently they can’t perform the treatment without her Now we have seen the necessity of access to abortion could save the grown woman.

via Insider