Geek News for April 27th, 2023

The Flash (Trailer, June 16th, in Theatres)

Black Mirror (Season 6, Netflix)

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (New Trailer, date, Featuring New Baby Characters)

Witcher (Season 3 Trailer, In Theaters, May 5th)

Kraven the Hunter (First Look)

Into the Spiderverse (Kerry Saw the First 4 Minutes)

Dune Part 2 (Trailer, November 3rd)

Aquaman 2 (Trailer, In Theaters, December 25th)

Indiana Jones (New Movie, June 3)

