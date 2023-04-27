Radio From Hell | 4.27.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get going with listener check-in’s and Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine. Then Kerry has the latest Geek News and we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, Gina has a Morsel of Murder for us featuring a Vallow-Daybell case update and the Donut Critic is back with some brownies for us. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and Robert Gehrke joins us for a Salt Lake update. And as always, we finish the with the Boner Recap and news.

