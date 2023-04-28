Boner of the Day for April 28th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WE NEED MORE IMPORTANT PUBLIC LEGISLATION LIKE THIS TO PROTECT OUR KIDS.

Legislature in Indiana has now pushed a bill forward to make it less complicated to ban books. This bill would do away with the ‘educational value’ defense to help leave the book alone on the shelve. The lopsided vote was 70-27 from the Indiana legislation, in favor for the bill. According to the American Library Association said that, “the vast majority were written by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color.” In 2022 there were a record high of 1,269 book ban demands. 90% of book bans in 2022 were for multiple titles.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: THEY MADE HIM EAT IT….WITH A SPOON.

Elementary school employees from Indiana have now been officially criminally charged. After they forcibly made a 7 year old, special needs student, eat his own vomit with a spoon while there were onlookers. Two have been charged with ‘neglect of a dependent’ which is a level 6 felony. Two others have been charged with failing to report the incident which is a Class B misdemeanor. The school released a statement that said, “The shocking actions of a few does not define the care and concern that Brownsburg teachers and staff show every day.”

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: THEY TOOK HER JUICE AWAY!

Doctors say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but in this case it drew unwanted attention from security. A woman started attacking TSA agents, and injured some, after they took away her apple juice at a check point. Security was attempting to ‘squeeze’ out any potential threats, even the apple juice. According to jail records, the suspect was charged with assault, criminal damage, and offense against public order, according to jail records. The suspect decided to bite, and strike TSA agents causing 2 agents to be hospitalized.

via Fox News