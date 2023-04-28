Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 28th, 2023

Everything:

Peter Pan & Wendy — retelling of classic tale — Disney+ — 3 stars

Follow the adventures of a boy who does not want to grow up, and how he recruits three brothers in London, and together they embark on a magical adventure on the enchanted island of Neverland. via IMDB

Director: David Lowery

Stars: Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Jude Law

Showing Up — comedy about artists — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

A sculptor preparing to open a new show tries to work amidst the daily dramas of family and friends. via IMDB

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Stars: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, André 3000

Polite Society — martial-arts/wedding comedy — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

Ria Khan believes that she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting her friends’ help, she attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists, in the name of independence and sisterhood. via IMDB

Director: Nida Manzoor

Stars: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Renu Brindle

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. — coming-of-age classic — theaters — 4 stars.

When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence. via IMDB

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Stars: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates