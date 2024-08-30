Boner of the Day for August 30th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: JESSE WATTERS MAY BE THE STUPIDEST MAN IN TV NEWS TODAY.
Fox News host, Jesse Watters, recently spoke on air that Vice President and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris lied about where she grew up, even bringing her birth certificate into the light. Watters claims Harris lied saying she grew up in Oakland, when really, she grew up in Berkeley. “Her birth certificate lists an apartment right next to Berkeley’s campus. It’s half a block south of People’s Park, which is basically ground zero for every single radical protest movement. Kamala attended Berkeley public schools and was even bused to [them.],” said Watters. However, while saying this, didn’t mention the fact Harris was born in Oakland. However, many have jumped to prove Watters wrong on social media, one person saying, “She grew up 20 minutes from me. Oakland and Berkeley are right next to each other… he’s such a stupid ahole.” In her memoir that she wrote, Harris says that she “spent the formative years of my childhood living on the boundary between Oakland and Berkeley.”
Boner Candidate #2: HONEY…GRAB A DRILL AND MAKE A HOLE IN HIS SKULL RIGHT THERE
In Austria, a surgeon is accused of having let his 13-year-old daughter drill a hole into a patient’s head during surgery. “You lie there. Unwilling, unconscious, and become guinea pigs. There’s probably no other way to put it… that’s not possible. You can’t do that,” said Peter Freiberger, the victim’s lawyer. The alleged incident was reported by an anonymous tip in April, but not until three months later was the victim told by police about the tip. However, the hospital has not been in touch with the unnamed man, but it has been said that the surgeon and a specialist that had been present in the surgery have been fired.
Boner Candidate #3: AW COME ON; DEATH THREATS ARE PART OF A GOOD RIVALRY
Timpview High School and Provo High School in Utah County have long had a rivalry for decades, with Timpview High usually beating Provo High. However, the yearly rivalry game had to be cancelled for this year due to multiple posts on social media that threaten Provo High football players, their families, and the team coaches. The superintendent, Wendy Dau, released a statement saying, “I am disappointed and disheartened to see a high school rivalry devolve into this type of vitriol and hatred. Social media has emboldened us, as we believe we can hide behind anonymity or a digital face.”
