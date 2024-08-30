Sean Means Movie Reviews August 30th, 2024

Opening August 30, 2024

What I saw:

• Afraid — A.I. system terrorizes family — theaters — 2 stars.

A family is chosen for the test run of a home device named AIA. AIA soon begins to do everything she can for the family, even things she thinks they want done, no matter how extreme.

Director: Chris Weitz

Stars: John Cho, Katherine Waterston, Keith Carradine

• Slingshot — Space-madness drama — theaters — 2 1/2 stars.

An astronaut is set on a space mission to Titan, Saturn’s moon, but then begins to spiral on reality as he realizes he may not survive the mission.

Director: Mikael Håfström

Stars: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne, Emily Beecham

———

Next week:

• Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

• The Front Room