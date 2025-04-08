!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: THE PATRIOT FRONT COMES TO SOUTHERN UTAH

A sign was found recently hanging on an overpass in Washington City near exit 13 of Interstate 15. This sign belonging to a white-supremacist group and promotes the organization; Patriot Front. The Washington City Police told St. George News that this is the first they’ve seen of this, no other signs showing this group’s activity had been previously found. The Patriot Front, which reportedly has had a growing presence throughout Utah for several years, with members hanging signs at other locations along I-15 and holding various rallies in other cities.

Read More:

Boner Candidate #2: FETCH THE SECRETARY HIS COOKIES. HE NEEDS HIS WARM COOKIES

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s unusual requests made his staff raise concerns all the way to the white house. His chief of staff, JoDee Hanson, made the unusual request of the political appointees in his office; learn to regularly bake cookies for Burgum and his guest, using the industrial ovens at the department headquarters. Four people who are familiar with Burgum’s leadership wanted to remain anonymous but told the press that Burgum was focused on his status as the leader of a minor Cabinet department and that these who ran his office repeatably made unusual demands to his employees. His office once instructed political appointees to act as servers for a multicourse meal.

Read More:

Boner Candidate #3: ANOTHER CREEPY DEEP DIVE FROM JESSE WATTERS

The Fox News host Jesse Watters said on Friday’s edition of “The Five” that Elon Musk “never had a problem with getting girls”, talking about jokes that were made by comedian Bill Bur about the Department of Government Efficiency head. Watters said Friday, “Now, I went and did a deep dive on the girls they were getting. Musk’s girlfriend in college was very pretty. Very pretty.” He then continued to describe the girlfriend saying she was thin and had a nice face.

Read More: